Cross River Government shuts 36 illegal schools in three LGAs

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

CALABAR — The Cross River State Government has shut down 36 unapproved schools operating illegally across three local government areas of the state.

According to a statement published on the Ministry of Education’s official website, the affected institutions — ranging from primary to secondary schools — were operating without registration or official approval.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Stephen Odey, described the situation as “unfortunate,” noting that some individuals continue to exploit unsuspecting parents by running unauthorized schools.

He explained that the closures were executed by the State Task Force on Illegal Schools, which was inaugurated earlier this month. Odey warned that the ministry would no longer tolerate any unauthorized or “mushroom” operations in the state’s education sector.

“We have begun full-scale enforcement across the three educational zones — Calabar, Ikom, and Ogoja — to sanitize the system and ensure that only schools meeting the required standards are allowed to operate,” Odey said.

The Ministry’s publication listed 16 affected schools in Calabar, 10 in Ikom, and another 10 in Ogoja, all found to be running without government approval.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to quality education, Professor Odey stressed that only duly registered and accredited schools would be permitted to function.

He further advised parents and guardians to verify the approval status of schools before enrolling their children, warning that the enforcement exercise would be extended to all 18 local government areas in the state.

“This exercise will continue until every illegal school is either regularized or shut down,” Odey stated. “We are determined to protect the integrity of education in Cross River State.”