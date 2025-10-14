CRMI calls for urgent reforms, stronger risk governance to safeguard Nigeria’s economy

Nigeria Flag

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

Experts have urged urgent institutional reforms, ethical governance, and robust data systems to protect Nigeria’s economy from both global disruptions and domestic vulnerabilities.

The call came at the 24th Annual International Conference of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI), held under the theme “Global Risks, Local Solutions.” The event convened policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, and risk management professionals to discuss strategies for economic resilience and stability.

In his opening remarks, CRMI President and Chairman, Mr. Kevin Ugwuoke, highlighted the importance of a proactive, risk-based framework to mitigate economic shocks.

“Nigeria’s competitiveness and fiscal stability depend on how we anticipate, prepare for, and respond to risks,” he said.

Dr. Chinyere Almona, Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), noted that climate shocks, inflationary pressures, and weak governance continue to erode investor confidence and threaten economic growth.

Prince Semiu Adeniran, Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), pointed to Nigeria’s structural imbalances, urging policymakers to leverage rebased GDP data to implement meaningful reforms.

Panel discussions during the conference focused on food security, agricultural resilience, climate adaptation financing, and social protection. Representatives from the Bank of Industry (BOI) and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) stressed the need for targeted interventions to build resilience across critical sectors.

In its final communiqué, the conference called for stronger regional integration, policy consistency, and enhanced collaboration between risk managers and financial institutions to fortify Nigeria’s economic foundations and support underserved sectors.