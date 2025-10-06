C’River PDP: We’ll resist caretaker committee through every legal means – Chairman

…Says no section of their constitution was breached

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to take decisive action against alleged African Democratic Congress (ADC) sympathizers within its ranks, accusing them of sponsoring confusion and attempting to destabilize the PDP in the state.

Addressing journalists during a press conference in Calabar, the State Chairman, Venatius Ikem, Esq., vowed that the party would resist any attempt to impose a caretaker committee through every legal means, describing such a move as unconstitutional and unacceptable.

Ikem alleged that some individuals masquerading as PDP members had long defected to the ADC but were now working to hijack the PDP structure in the state. He described their activities as deliberate sabotage aimed at weakening the party from within.

“It is embarrassing to see conflicting information purportedly coming from our headquarters,” Ikem said. “Instead of sanctioning those who publicly declared for ADC, some people are busy questioning the integrity of our congress and even attempting to announce defectors as caretaker members over an existing executive.”

He emphasized that the recently concluded state congress was conducted peacefully and transparently in full compliance with the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) and the guidelines of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“Every step we took was guided by the constitution and democratic principles for which the PDP is known,” he stated. “The congress in Cross River was peaceful, credible, and devoid of rancour. Members turned out in their numbers, exercised their franchise, and a legitimate leadership emerged accordingly.”

Ikem disclosed that the newly elected executive had been duly sworn in and had since commenced its duties, warning that any undemocratic attempt to impose a caretaker committee would be firmly resisted.

He also reaffirmed the loyalty of the Cross River chapter to the NEC and called for justice, fairness, and adherence to the rule of law in all party communications.

“We appeal to the national leadership to align its communication with the constitution of the party and put an end to actions capable of destabilizing the PDP in Cross River State,” he said. “Those who left for ADC cannot belong to two parties at the same time. It is time for NEC to apply the appropriate sanctions.”

Ikem maintained that the PDP in Cross River remains strong and united, with over 80 percent of its structures intact and loyal to the state leadership.

“Our strength lies in our collective resolve to defend internal democracy, uphold the supremacy of our constitution, and work together for the progress of the PDP in Cross River State and Nigeria at large,” he concluded