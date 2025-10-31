C’River flags off stakeholder engagement on trade policy

By Henry Obetta

The Cross River State Government has launched a comprehensive stakeholder engagement aimed at developing the State’s first-ever Trade Policy, a move expected to reposition the economy for competitiveness, inclusivity, and sustainable growth.

The engagement, held on Thursday at Pristine Villa Events Centre, Calabar, marked a significant step toward establishing a coherent trade framework aligned with national and continental development goals.

Declaring the session open, Commissioner for Commerce, Dr. Abigail Orok Duke, described the initiative as “a bold step toward unlocking the full trade potential of Cross River State and positioning it competitively within national, regional, and global markets.” She said the initiative reflects Governor Bassey Otu’s People First economic vision.

“Trade is the foundation of prosperity,” Duke said. “Our goal is to strengthen value chains, promote inclusivity, and create jobs by linking our productive sectors—agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, services, and the creative industries—to expanding market opportunities.”

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the State Trade Policy Development Committee, the high-level engagement brought together senior government officials, private sector leaders, academics, and development partners. Discussions centred on the theme: “Building an Inclusive and Competitive Trade Policy for Sustainable Growth and Job Creation in Cross River State.”

Chairman of the Trade Policy Development Committee, Professor Susana Ohen, delivered the keynote address titled “The Role of Trade Policy in Driving State Competitiveness and Job Creation.” She emphasised the need to align the State’s trade ambitions with regional and continental frameworks such as the AfCFTA, the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS), and the National Trade Policy (2023–2027).

“A coherent Trade Policy will serve as an anchor for inclusive development,” Ohen said. “It will connect our smallholder farmers, MSMEs, and industrial actors to markets, stimulate private investment, and drive job creation across the value chain.”

The session featured several technical presentations.

Professor Lionel Effiom of the University of Calabar’s Department of Economics delivered an “Overview of the State Trade Landscape and Policy Development Process,” while Mr. Kelly Ayamba, President of CALCCIMA, provided insights on “Sectoral Perspectives: Trade Opportunities and Challenges.” Both highlighted the urgency of a structured trade policy that promotes innovation, expands market access, and strengthens industrial linkages.

Participants engaged in breakout sessions facilitated by Mr. Kenneth Ittah, Mr. William Itorok, and Dr. Osas Omorogbe, exploring sector-specific priorities and strategies across agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, industrialisation, tourism, entertainment, solid minerals, services, energy, transportation, forestry, and fisheries. Outcomes from the group discussions were harmonised into a shared roadmap during the plenary session.

In her closing remarks, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Philomena Nyiam, thanked stakeholders for their commitment to the State’s economic transformation agenda.

“This process is consultative by design,” she said. “The Ministry will continue to engage all stakeholders as we move toward drafting, validating, and adopting a Trade Policy that reflects our State’s aspirations for inclusive and sustainable growth.”