Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first football billionaire – Bloomberg

Portuguese and Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined the ranks of global billionaires, according to Bloomberg.

In its latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s richest individuals based on their net worth, the 40-year-old Al-Nassr forward is valued at $1.4 billion (£1.04bn) for the first time.

Bloomberg’s valuation considers Ronaldo’s career earnings, investments, and endorsement deals. The report estimates that he has earned over $550 million (£410m) in salaries since 2002, alongside lucrative commercial partnerships, including a decade-long deal with Nike worth nearly $18 million (£13.4m) annually.

Ronaldo’s record-breaking move to Al-Nassr in 2022 reportedly made him the highest-paid footballer in history, earning £177 million per year. Although his initial contract was due to expire in June 2025, he has since extended his stay by two more years, a deal believed to be worth more than $400 million (£298m), keeping him at the Saudi club beyond his 42nd birthday.

The report also notes that Ronaldo primarily invests in his home country, noting that he has a range of businesses, including his CR7 brand, a hotel chain, gyms and a media group, although they’re not major wealth drivers.

His long-time rival, Lionel Messi, 38, has also amassed significant career wealth. The report notes that the Inter Miami captain has earned over $600 million (£447m) in pre-tax salary throughout his career, including a guaranteed $20 million (£15m) annually since joining Major League Soccer in 2023, roughly 10% of Ronaldo’s income during the same period.

Messi is also set to acquire an ownership stake in Inter Miami upon retirement, potentially expanding his post-career fortune.