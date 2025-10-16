Crisis brews in Ile-Epo market over land ownership

Balogun market in Lagos.

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS —ONE of the busiest markets in Lagos State, Ile-Epo Oja Market, is on the brink of chaos as a bitter land ownership dispute threatens to spiral into full-scale violence.

The beneficiaries of the estate of the late Ajayi Bello have raised the alarm over what they described as “a calculated and dangerous attempt” by hoodlums and land grabbers to forcibly reclaim shops and parts of the market, despite a valid court judgment affirming their ownership of the land.

In a petition, Olusola Odetola, Sherifat Soyoye (née Bello), and Kehinde Shehu (née Bello) called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, Prince Abiodun Ejigbadero, to intervene urgently to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“We have a valid court judgment. After the judgment, possession was validly taken. Even when the other parties returned to court to set it aside, their five separate suits were dismissed for lack of merit. We also have Certificates of Occupancy.

“These are outright lies. We have no plans to sell any shops in the market. This misinformation is creating tension and unrest among traders,” they insisted.

The family also urged tenants not to fall for the antics of the land grabbers, but to approach them directly for the payment of their rents and other legitimate obligations.

The property has been the subject of prolonged litigation.

In Suit No. ID/8649LMW/2019, Justice Y. Oshoala of the Lagos State High Court delivered a judgment on December 18, 2023, granting the claimants ownership of the 1.310-hectare land along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The judgment, enforced on May 27, 2024, affirmed their statutory right of occupancy and restrained the defendants, David Famuyiwa, Akinwumi Odeyemi, and Olugbenga Sogbamu (representing Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA and Alimosho Local Government) from further interference.

But despite the subsisting court order, the family alleged that the defendants’ agents and hired thugs have continued to harass, intimidate, and violently invade the market.

The growing tension has put traders on edge. Many described the atmosphere as “dire and frightening,” with some youths reportedly mobilising to defend their shops and stalls, a situation that could quickly degenerate into bloodshed if security agencies do not act swiftly.

“We fear that this situation may lead to violence and avoidable loss of lives and property if nothing is done. This is why we are calling on the Inspector-General of Police, the Lagos State Government, and the LCDA chairman to intervene immediately,” the family warned.