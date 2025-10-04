Criminals hide behind tinted vehicles to commit crimes – Police

Nahum Daso

The Borno State Police Command has raised alarm over the use of tinted vehicles by criminals, warning that armed robbers, kidnappers, drug peddlers, and terrorists often exploit such cars to mask their identities and aid illegal activities.

The warning was contained in a statement released on Saturday by the Command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso, who said the trend was uncovered through Crime Frequency Data.

According to him, the data underscores the urgent need for tighter control of vehicles with tinted glass nationwide.

“Through our Crime Frequency Data, evidence has shown that tinted vehicles have frequently been used to conceal or facilitate serious crimes. Armed robbers, kidnappers, drug traffickers, and terrorists have all taken advantage of translucent glass to hide their identities or illicit objects,” Daso said.

He highlighted recent examples to show the dangers posed by unchecked tinted windows.

“One stark example is the murder of a University of Maiduguri lecturer on April 2, 2024. After assailants whisked away his vehicle, investigators turned to CCTV footage. The car was visible, but the suspects’ faces were impossible to identify because the windows were heavily tinted, delaying justice at a critical stage,” he explained.

Daso also recalled a separate tragedy on September 26, 2025, when three children suffocated inside a dark-tinted car after locking themselves in. He said passersby could not see them in time to intervene.

He stressed that regulation was necessary to strike a balance between public safety and legitimate personal use.

“Beyond these, countless cases link tinted vehicles to kidnappings, contraband movement, and armed robbery operations. Criminals exploit the anonymity that dark glass provides. Failing to regulate it leaves law enforcement handicapped and the public vulnerable,” he said.

The police spokesman clarified that exemptions exist, noting that factory-fitted tinted windows, some VIPs, and individuals with medical conditions such as photophobia will not be affected.

“Contrary to misperceptions, the Police are not imposing a blanket ban on tinted vehicles. Legitimate exemptions exist,” he added.

Daso explained that owners of tinted vehicles would now be required to register and secure permits.

“This digital process captures biometric information, NIN, and full vehicle details, creating a verifiable database that strengthens investigations. When a tinted vehicle is linked to a crime, authorities can trace its owner swiftly,” he stated.

He assured citizens that the system would not be open to abuse.

“The reality is simple: tinted vehicles without proper accountability undermine security. The tragic cases of Maiduguri, alongside countless other incidents nationwide, prove that failure to regulate tinted glass can cost lives,” he said.

“The Nigeria Police Force has made its position clear: officers must act professionally, respect citizens’ rights, and avoid exploitation. Commands have been directed to enforce accountability mechanisms, and citizens are encouraged to report unprofessional conduct through the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) for prompt action,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Nigeria Police had not yet been served with a Federal High Court order halting enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy.