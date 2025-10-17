Criminalisation of suicide in Nigeria outdated, doesn’t save lives – Ekpenyong

By Cynthia Alo

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong has called for an urgent end to the criminalisation of attempted suicide in Nigeria, describing it as an outdated law that punishes pain instead of providing care.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of the Vanguard Mental Health Summit in Lagos, themed ‘Taming the Rising Tide of Suicide in Nigeria,’ the lawmaker said thousands of Nigerians die by suicide yearly, a reality he said could be saved with compassion, care, and timely action.

Ekpenyong, who represents Cross River South Senatorial District, disclosed that the Suicide Prevention Bill, 2024, which has passed first reading in the Senate seeks to decriminalise attempted suicide and establish a framework for rehabilitation, reintegration, and psychosocial support for survivors and affected families.

He said : “Under Section 327 of the Criminal Code and Section 231 of the Penal Code, attempting suicide in Nigeria is still a criminal offence, punishable by up to one year in prison. This outdated law does not save lives; it punishes pain. It deepens stigma, drives silence, and makes many more determined to complete the act.”

Ekpenyong noted that addressing suicide requires confronting the co-existing crisis of substance addiction while stressing that too many young Nigerians are trapped between despair and dependence.

“The Suicide Prevention Bill marks a historic shift, from punishment to patient care, from stigma to support.

Specifically, it seeks to mandate the establishment of proper funding of dedicated assessment and stabilization centres, ensuring that any individual who survives an attempt is immediately directed into a professional care pathway, rather than a prison cell.

“The provision for comprehensive rehabilitation and psychosocial support is designed precisely to intercept the dual crisis, offering paths to recovery not just from a suicide attempt, but from the underlying mental distress often exacerbated by drug and alcohol misuse.”

Ekpenyong commended Vanguard Newspapers for sustaining the mental health dialogue since 2021, describing the summit as a bridge among advocates, experts, and lawmakers.

He also expressed gratitude to civil society and mental health groups for supporting legislative reform and urged continued collaboration to end the silence, open the doors to care, and make suicide a story of survival and hope.

