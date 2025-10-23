CREDICORP crowned Credit Access Company of the Year

By Moses Nosike

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has been crowned Consumer Credit Access Company of the Year at the 13th BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, held in Lagos.

According to the selection committee, CREDICORP was chosen following a data-driven evaluation of institutions redefining access, affordability, and innovation in Nigeria’s consumer credit ecosystem.

Other winners at the event included Opay as mobile payment solutions provider of the year; FirstBank, dominant force in inclusive banking; Fidelity Bank, export finance Bank of the year and Page Financials, finance company of the year.

The Corporation’s credit interventions have been strategically directed at the pain points most affecting Nigerians’ quality of life, including mobility, and alternative energy for homes and micro enterprises through the Credit Access for Light & Mobility (CALM) Fund; and local production and job creation through S.C.A.L.E. (Securing Consumer Access to Local Enterprises), which combines credit expansion with industrial deepening.

These initiatives reflect what was described as a “double-bottom-line model that simultaneously empowers citizens and stimulates local enterprise.” Despite financial operation for less than a year, CREDICORP has reached up to 180,000 Nigerians, facilitating access to life-enhancing goods and services, including vehicles, solar systems, home improvement and productive tools, financed with affordable credit.

CREDICORP has achieved measurable success in making consumer credit more affordable, driving down effective interest rates by as much as 20%, and enabling financial institutions to reach demographics historically excluded from formal lending — from artisans and civil servants to small traders and youth, with 65% of its beneficiaries being first-time successful borrowers.

CREDICORP was established by FG to democratise access to consumer credit for Nigeria’s working population.