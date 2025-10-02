Creative Africa Forum: Nigeria to host over 1,000 participants – Minister

Musawa

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, yesterday, disclosed Nigeria will host over 1,000 participants from across Africa and Europe to Lagos at the Creative Africa Forum, CAF, kicking off from October 16-18, 2025.

According to Musawa, Nigeria is “heart of this movement”, and “Nigeria is ready to lead.”

She said: “Africa stands at the dawn of a creative revolution. From the rhythmic pulse of Afrobeats to the cinematic brilliance of Nollywood, the continent’s cultural exports are captivating global audiences. At the heart of this movement is Nigeria, a nation whose creative spirit has long defied boundaries and redefined possibilities.

“As the official host partner of the Creative Africa Forum (CAF), from 16th – 18th October, 2025, Nigeria welcomes over 1,000 participants from across Africa and Europe to Lagos. This is more than a gathering; it is a declaration. Nigeria is ready to lead. The Future is Digital — and African.”

She also explained that, “CAF’s focus on high-growth sectors like animation, video games, AR/VR, digital fashion, and sound design reflects the urgency of embracing the digital frontier.”

She also noted that, “Nigeria’s youth tech-savvy, imaginative and entrepreneurial are already shaping these industries.

“Our role as government is to accelerate their momentum through policy, investment, and global partnerships.”

Speaking further the Minister said, “A Continental Mandate: Leadership in Africa’s creative economy is not a title to be claimed. It is a responsibility to be earned. Nigeria must champion cross-border collaboration, intellectual property protection, and inclusive growth. We must ensure that our creators are not just celebrated, but empowered.

“Policy Meets Passion: Under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, we are building a framework that nurtures innovation while preserving heritage. From creative hubs to export incentives, our strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s creative sector and make it a cornerstone of national development.

Meanwhile, she (Musawa) called on investors to see the larger picture of CAF, and take advantage to transform the huge potential of the sector into a reality with action.

“An Invitation to the World: CAF is a call to action. To investors, collaborators and cultural institutions, Nigeria is open for creative business. To our African peers, let us build a united creative ecosystem. And to our creators, your time is now.

“Let CAF be remembered not just as a forum, but as the moment Nigeria stepped forward, not alone, but leading”, she added.