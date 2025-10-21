CP redeploys DPO over conduct in viral video with influencer Mandykiss

Mandykiss in the viral video

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ondo State Command, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Enu-Owa Division in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Lawal said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Olushola Ayanlade.

The CP explained that the DPO’s redeployment followed his unprofessional handling of a recent case involving a social media influencer, Adefolarin Ayomiposi, popularly known as Mandykiss.

He said the action of the command became necessary after a video surfaced online showing the said influencer recording and taking snapshots of suspects while in police custody at Enu-Owa Division.

According to him, the incident, which has generated widespread public concern, prompted a swift internal review by the command.

Lawal said the preliminary findings revealed that no police personnel accompanied Mandykiss during the purported arrest.

He said Mandykiss was reportedly aided by her internet followers, who provided information leading to the location of the suspects — Mrs Akinwole Sabitu and her daughter, Miss Akinwole Oyindamola — accused of alleged cyberbullying.

“After effecting the arrest, she was seen recording a video inside her vehicle while conveying the suspects to the station.

“Upon arrival, she handed them over to the police but went further to take their photographs within the station premises and post them on her social media platforms

“This is an act contrary to standard police procedure and inconsistent with the legal principle of presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

“This sequence of events demonstrated a clear lapse in supervisory responsibility and professional judgment on the part of the DPO,” he said.

Lawal, who directed the officer’s immediate redeployment, emphasised that the command would not condone any conduct capable of undermining public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Recording or photographing suspects in custody constitutes a violation of established ethical standards and contravene procedural directives guiding the management of suspects,” he said.

The CP furthered reminded officers and men of the command to remain vigilant, impartial, and professional in all operations.

According to him, officers and men should ensure that the rights of both suspects and complainants are protected in strict accordance with the law.

Lawal further said that the conduct of the officer does not reflect the discipline, integrity, and core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

He, therefore, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to upholding discipline and accountability across the command. (NAN)