COWLSO 25th national women conference begins

CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v62), quality = 75?

Convener, National Women conference and Chairman ,Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, (COWLSO), Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has unveiled the lineup of activities for the 2025 national women conference from October 28- 30th 2025 at the Eko Hotel &Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the convener, the Special guest of honour for the opening ceremony is Imo State gov,Hope Uzodinma. While the Special guest of honour for the closing ceremony his Sokoto State gov,Hamad Ali

Sanwoolu said the 25th Anniversary of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) Conference : Engage, Connect, Innovate with the theme- Visionary legacy; inspiring the next generation will present a vibrant array of side attractions designed to complement its main plenary sessions and keynote presentations.

‘Delegates can anticipate structured breakout sessions that allow for deeper exploration of key themes and targeted discussions with peers; innovative discussion forums showcasing cutting-edge ideas, successful models, and practical solutions from across sectors; and interactive Kahoot quizzes that transform learning points into engaging, collaborative experiences’ she stated.

In addition, the Lagos first lady said the conference will host live demonstrations — including real-time presentations of new initiatives, tools, and services — enabling participants to see innovation in action.

The COWLSO Conference, she revealed welcomes a diverse audience of great women united by a commitment to growth, leadership, and community impact. It is designed for: Leaders & Policy Makers, Professionals & Entrepreneurs, non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) as well as community builders and advocates

Participants at the conference will experience a rich blend of knowledge, inspiration, and collaboration. The program is designed to leave every attendee motivated and connected.

There will be keynote Speeches from visionary leaders shaping the future of women and community development, panel discussions addressing critical issues in governance, health, entrepreneurship, and social impact.

According to its organizers, each moment is crafted to inspire, connect, and empower — making the 25th COWLSO Conference an unforgettable experience.

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) is a community-based gender organization working to complement the efforts of the Lagos State Government to promote child healthcare, empower women to discover their hidden treasures, and protect our environment.

COWLSO was founded in 1974 by the late Mrs. Obafunmilayo Johnson, wife of the first Military Administrator of Lagos State. It was revitalized in 2000 by Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the then First Lady of Lagos State, after years of inactivity.