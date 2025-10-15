COWA President champions green border sustainability initiative in Sokoto

…Empowers Women, Promotes Child Immunization

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The President of the Nigerian Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA) and wife of the Comptroller General of Customs, Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi, has reaffirmed her commitment to empowering women and promoting family health through the Green Border Sustainability Initiative, an effort aimed at supporting border communities with sustainable livelihoods and improved quality of life.

During her visit to the Illela Border Command in Sokoto State, Mrs. Adeniyi urged women to actively engage in ventures that can improve their families’ welfare and economic stability. She emphasized that women can contribute productively from home by establishing small-scale businesses without necessarily engaging in outdoor activities from morning to night.

Mrs. Adeniyi also advocated for the ongoing national immunization campaign against measles, rubella, and other childhood diseases, encouraging women to ensure all eligible children in their communities are fully vaccinated.

Highlighting COWA’s commitment to women’s empowerment, she noted that the Association has supported members and women across Nigeria through various skills acquisition programmes, including distributing sewing machines, grinding machines, and other tools designed to promote self-reliance and income generation.

During a courtesy visit to the Wife of the State Governor, Her Excellency Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu, at the Sokoto Government House, Mrs. Adeniyi disclosed that COWA is constructing a multi-purpose skills acquisition centre in Abuja, which will serve as a hub for women’s vocational training and entrepreneurship development.

She called for stronger collaboration with the Sokoto State Government, particularly the Office of the First Lady, to jointly advance initiatives promoting women’s empowerment, family welfare, and sustainable development in border communities.

In her remarks, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu lauded Mrs. Adeniyi for her vision and leadership, assuring full support from the Sokoto State Government. She noted that since her administration began in 2023, significant strides have been made in empowering women through startup capital, business tools, and training opportunities across the state.

As a mark of honour, the Wife of the Governor presented a souvenir to Mrs. Adeniyi in recognition of her visit and ongoing contributions to women’s empowerment and border community development.

The visit, part of COWA’s national outreach efforts, reinforces the Association’s commitment to building stronger families, healthier communities, and a sustainable future through women’s economic inclusion and social development.