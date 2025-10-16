Court to decide el-Rufai’s ADC membership Oct 20

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

By Henry Ojelu

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, has fixed October 20, 2025, to hear a motion seeking to restrain former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and two others from parading themselves as members or leaders of the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Justice N.Nwabulu set the date for hearing after refusing a plea by the defendants’ counsel for an adjournment.

The suit by Adamu Dattijo and Alhaji Suleiman Abdullahi through their counsel, Azeez Hassan, SAN, on behalf of themselves and other concerned ADC members in Kaduna State, are challenging the alleged recognition of El-Rufai, Jafaru Sani, and Bashir Saidu as members of the party by its national leadership.

At, yesterday’s hearing, counsel to the plaintiffs, Hassan, informed the court that his motion for interlocutory injunction dated September 8, 2025, was ripe for hearing.

However, B. Elleng, counsel to the third to fifth defendants, was in court, but that of the first and second defendants, the ADC and its National Chairman, Chief David Mark, were not represented.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commis-sion, INEC, listed as the sixth defendant, was also absent.

Counsel for the third to fifth defendants explained that they had prepared their counter-processes but were unable to file them because their deponent was ill and could not depose to the supporting affidavit.

He prayed the court for an adjournment to enable them regularise their filings. But Justice Nwabulu declined and fixed the matter for October 20, for definite hearing.

The claimants are seeking several reliefs, including an order setting aside the nomination and appointment of Jafaru Sani as the ADC National Vice Chairman (North West Zone), on grounds of non-compliance with the party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The court had earlier advised all parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive suit.