Court restrains INEC from monitoring, recognising PDP-planned national convention

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the outcome of the forthcoming peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s national convention.

Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment, held that the PDP failed to comply with relevant conditions and laws for the conduct of the convention.

Justice Omotosho, who challenged the legality of the convention, held that evidence from the electoral umpire and some of the respondents showed that congresses were not held in some states of the federation in breach of the law.

The judge equally held that the signing of notices and correspondence of the PDP by its national chairman without the national secretary violated the law and consequently made such notices and correspondences a nullity.

Besides, he held that the PDP failed to issue the mandatory 21-day notice of meetings and congresses to enable INEC to carry out its mandatory duty of monitoring such meetings and congresses.

Justice Omotosho held that the failure of the PDP to comply with the law had put the planned convention in jeopardy and subsequently advised the PDP to do the needful before going ahead with the election.

The judge, therefore, restrained INEC from monitoring, receiving, publishing or recognising the outcome of the convention slated for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, until the law had been complied with. (NAN)