Court remands Ogini over alleged killing of APC chieftain

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has ordered the remand of one Babatunde Ogini for allegedly killing a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebenezer Akinola, during the 2023 General Election.

It would be recalled that Akinola was killed in front of his father’s house at Araromi Irojo area of Ilesa in March 2023, which the ex-Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, called for the arrest of the culprits in the murder of the APC chieftain.

On Tuesday, Ogini was arraigned by the counsel to the Inspector General of the Police(IGP) on a three-count charge of conspiracy, murder, and illegal possession of firearms.

It was alleged that “Ogini Babatunde and others now at large on March 17th, 2023 conspired to kill Late Ebenezer Akinola at Ilesa East, Osun State contrary to Section 316, 319(1) 324 of the Criminal Code. Also, Ogini was found in possession of a pump action.”

However, he pleaded not guilty to the offences pressed against him by the IGP prosecutor, Mrs Bola Adaraloye.

Subsequently, the prosecutor prayed the court to remand the accused person before the hearing stating that “I want to amend the charge used to bring him before the court.”

Meanwhile, the counsel to the defendant, Barrister Abimbola Ige notified the court that he had filed a formal bail application for his client dated July 25, 2023, which had been served on the prosecution counsel.

The presiding judge, Justice Adefunmilola Demi-Ajayi did not entertain the issue raised but ordered that Ogini should be remanded in the Correctional Facility till October 14th, 2025 for hearing.