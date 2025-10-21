Court remands Ebonyi bishop over alleged sex scandal

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — A magistrate court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has ordered the remand of Bishop Sam Onyeagoziri Ndubueze, leader of the Champion Cathedral Church, in the correctional centre over an alleged sex scandal.

The cleric was accused of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a young lady (name withheld) and allegedly sharing explicit pictures and videos of the act on social media.

Bishop Ndubueze was arraigned before the court on a four-count charge bordering on threats, fraud, and the circulation of pornographic materials — offences said to contravene various provisions of the Ebonyi State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (2018, amended 2024), the Criminal Code, and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

When the case was called at Court 2, Abakaliki, Magistrate Chima Nkechi Happiness ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter and consequently ordered that the accused be remanded at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre.

The magistrate also directed that the original case file, evidence, and related documents be transferred to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for further action at the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Bishop Ndubueze was accused of committing the offences in 2021 at Mile 50 Layout, Abakaliki.

The charges include allegations that he: Had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim through threats and fraudulent representation, contrary to Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 33 Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State.

Threatened the victim’s life with a firearm, causing her extreme fear, in violation of Section 12(1)(a)(b) of the Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and Related Matters Law, 2009.

Knowingly transmitted pornographic materials via computer systems, an offence punishable under Section 24(2)(I) of the Cybercrimes Act (2015, amended 2024).

Emotionally and psychologically abused the victim by circulating her nude photographs on social media, in contravention of Section 20(1) of the Ebonyi State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, 2018.

The case file has been referred to the DPP for legal advice and possible arraignment before a competent court.