Court quashes certificate forgery case against Ado LG chairman

By Dayo Johnson

A Chief Magistrate Court in Dutse, presided over by Chief Magistrate Abdullahi Ahmed Ilelah, has quashed a certificate forgery and impersonation case against the Executive Chairman of Ado Local Government, Engineer Oche Sunday Oche.

The case was initially filed by Michael Unogwu, who accused Oche of submitting a forged document and signature of his opponent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2018, during his bid to contest the House of Representatives seat for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

The Nigeria Police Force had prosecuted Oche on a two-count charge of forgery and false declaration under oath, based on the complaint pursuant to Section 89 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

However, in his ruling, Chief Magistrate Ilelah, after reviewing the defense presented by Oche’s counsel, Barrister John Ochogwu, dismissed the case and admonished the petitioner to refrain from bringing frivolous matters before the court.

Reacting to the judgment, Engineer Oche thanked the Judiciary, describing it as a dependable institution for the protection of citizens’ rights. He expressed awareness of the motives behind the allegations and reiterated his gratitude for the court’s vindication.

Speaking with reporters, Barr. Ochogwu stated that his client had been prosecuted following objections to how the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Abuja allegedly handed over the party’s ticket to the complainant in 2018, despite Oche winning the primary election. Ochogwu noted that the complaint was only revived in 2022 when Oche declared his interest to run for the same House of Representatives seat.

He added that the court’s ruling effectively put to rest all allegations of certificate forgery and impersonation against Engineer Oche Sunday Oche.