Court orders MultiChoice to pay ₦5m for wrongful DStv disconnection

A Lagos High Court has ordered MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of DStv and GOtv, to pay ₦5 million in general damages to a subscriber, Ben Onuora, for the wrongful and willful disconnection of his active cable TV subscription.

Delivering judgment on September 30, 2025, Justice Razak Olukolu held that MultiChoice acted unjustifiably in disrupting the claimant’s television service despite proof of valid payment, describing the company’s actions as “wrongful and without lawful cause.”

The suit, LD/ADR/2297/2019, was filed in 2019 by Onuora, who is also the Obi of Okwudor in Imo State. He had demanded ₦20 million as compensation for what he described as repeated and distressing service disruptions that caused “emotional anguish and inconvenience” to his family.

In his ruling, Justice Olukolu according to TheCable, found MultiChoice in breach of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, the Abuse of Dominance Regulations 2022, and Section 13 of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law 2015, all of which protect consumers from unfair commercial practices.

The court subsequently awarded ₦5 million in general damages to the claimant, with interest at 10% per annum until the judgment sum is fully paid. However, the request for legal costs was declined.

Justice Olukolu further ordered MultiChoice to immediately reconnect and restore the claimant’s subscription and extend his viewing period to cover the duration of the wrongful disconnection.

FCCPC Commends Court’s Ruling

Reacting to the verdict, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) commended the court for reinforcing consumer rights and accountability in the service industry.

In a statement signed by Ondaje Ijagwu, Director of Corporate Affairs, on behalf of Tunji Bello, the FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the commission described the judgment as a “landmark affirmation of the FCCPA’s power to protect consumers.”

The FCCPC also cited a related judgment by a High Court in Enugu State, which declared the “no refund” policy of Peace Mass Transit illegal and contrary to consumer protection laws. In that case (E/514/2021), Justice C.O. Ajah ordered the company to pay ₦500,000 in damages to a passenger, Patrick Chukwuma, who was denied a refund after a delayed trip.

According to the FCCPC, such judicial outcomes demonstrate the strength of Nigeria’s consumer protection framework under the FCCPA 2018, empowering citizens to seek redress and compelling service providers to uphold fair practices.

The commission revealed that between March and August 2025, it facilitated recoveries exceeding ₦10 billion for consumers across 30 sectors, a milestone it says reflects “the growing effectiveness of Nigeria’s consumer protection system.”

Bello praised the courts for complementing the FCCPC’s regulatory mandate through consistent enforcement, stressing that “violations of consumer rights now carry real and enforceable consequences.”

He urged Nigerians to continue reporting unfair business practices through the FCCPC’s complaint portal, email, or offices nationwide.