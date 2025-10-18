Court orders CAC, Youth Ministry to maintain status quo on NYCN dispute

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja has directed all parties to maintain the status quo in the ongoing dispute over the alleged withdrawal of the Certificate of Incorporated Trustees of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and the appointment of an interim management committee by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, the court ordered the CAC, its Registrar-General, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN), the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, and the Minister of Youth Development—who are the defendants in the case—to maintain the current situation pending the hearing and determination of a motion for interlocutory injunction filed by the NYCN.

The Incorporated Trustees of the NYCN, alongside its President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe, who also serves as Secretary of the Board of Trustees, instituted the suit seeking an interim injunction to restrain the CAC and its Registrar-General from taking further steps toward withdrawing the Council’s certificate or interfering with its leadership structure.

They also asked the court to restrain the Ministry of Youth Development and the Minister from implementing any actions related to the alleged withdrawal.

During proceedings, counsel for the claimants, Mustapha Shaba Ibrahim (SAN) and Sheriff Aduke, moved an ex parte application before the court.

Justice Nyako ruled that the matter should proceed on notice to all parties and ordered that the status quo be maintained until the next hearing.

The court directed that all defendants be duly served with notice and subsequently adjourned the case to October 28, 2025, for the hearing of the motion.