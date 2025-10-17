Court okays social media service in Otti’s ₦100bn defamation suit

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has granted the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, permission to serve court processes in his ₦100 billion defamation suit against a former state official through Facebook and WhatsApp.

Justice J.E. Obanor, in a ruling delivered on October 16, 2025, approved the governor’s application for substituted service, authorizing the court bailiff to deliver the writ of summons and other legal documents via the defendant’s Facebook account and registered phone and WhatsApp number.

The case has been adjourned to January 19, 2026, for hearing. In the motion ex parte filed by Otti’s counsel, Dr. Sonny Ajala (SAN), the governor sought substituted service after attempts at personal service were unsuccessful. Ajala told the court that the defendant had previously received a solicitor’s demand letter through the same online channels, establishing them as reliable means of communication.

The demand letter, dated October 2, 2025, had requested a retraction of certain online publications alleged to be defamatory. Following the defendant’s failure to comply, the governor filed Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/3921/2025 on October 8, 2025, seeking legal redress.

Governor Otti, through his counsel, is seeking ₦100 billion in general damages for alleged harm to his reputation and emotional distress. He is also asking the court to compel the defendant to publish an apology on social media and in major national newspapers.