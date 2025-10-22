Court jails widow for trafficking in cocaine

Justice Musa Kakaki of a Federal High Court, Lagos, has convicted and sentenced a widow, Ezewuike Henrietta, to two years imprisonment for unlawful dealing in 1.3 kilograms of cocaine.

The judge convicted and sentenced the 50 years old widow, after she pleaded guilty to a count-charge leveled against her by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The convicted widow, according to the NDLEA operatives was arrested with the prohibited substance on August 21, 2025, at her residence situated at 25, Mozibawo Street, Ago Palace Way, Lagos State.

The operatives had said that the convicted widow, during investigation, said that she inherited the drug business from her late husband, who died some years ago.

The prosecutor, had told the court that the illegal action of the widow, contravened section 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Following her guilty plea to the charge, the prosecutor reviewed the facts of case, as well tendered some exhibits, which include bulk of the seized drug, conventional statements, results of forensic test and others.

It, thereafter, urged the court to convict and sentence her based on her plea, exhibits tendered and in accordance with the section of the NDLEA Act she was charged with.

But the convict’s counsel, in his allucutor, after citing plethoras of legal authorites, told the court that the convict is a widow, with children to cater for, and pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

The lawyer also urged the court to consider a fine option in lieu of custodian sentence.

Justice Kakaki in his judgment, sentenced the widow to two years imprisonment, while also ordering her to pay N6 million as an option of fine.