Court hears breach of contract suit against DNJ Properties Nov 10

Court

By Innocent Anaba

Justice Sunmonu Tunde Bashiru of the Lagos State High Court has fixed November 10, 2025, for the hearing of a breach of contract suit filed against DNJ Properties and Investment Limited by a subscriber, Mr. Olufemi Odiri.

Odiri, through his counsel, Ademola Adefolaju, sued the real estate firm in suit number LD/ADR/5956/2025 over its alleged failure to deliver a property he fully paid for, despite repeated demands.

At Thursday’s proceedings, Adefolaju informed the court that the defendant had been duly served with all court processes but failed to respond. Consequently, Justice Bashiru adjourned the case to November 10 for hearing and ordered that a hearing notice be served on the defendant.

The claimant is seeking a declaration that under the contract of sale, DNJ Properties is obliged to allocate him one unit of a two-bedroom apartment at Plot 14 & 16, Eru Ifa Street, Ikate, Lekki, having fully paid the agreed ¦ 50 million purchase price.

Odiri is also asking the court to compel the firm to either allocate the apartment or pay him ¦ 200 million, representing its current market value, in addition to ¦ 5 million as cost of prosecution and interest on the judgment sum.

He alleged that the firm’s failure to honour its obligation has caused him “psychological and emotional trauma.”