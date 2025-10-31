Court declines Sule Lamido’s prayer seeking to stop PDP convention

Sule Lamido

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday refused to grant an application filed by former Gov. Sule Lamido of Jigawa, seeking an order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from proceeding with its scheduled national convention.

Lamido, in the motion ex parte moved by his lawyer, Jeph Njikonye, SAN, had prayed the court to make the interim order, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed alongside.

Justice Peter Lifu, in a ruling, ordered the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who are defendants in the suit to come and show cause why the ex-governor’s reliefs should not be granted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lamido, who is the plaintiff in the fresh suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2299/2025, named the PDP and INEC as 1st and 2nd defendants.

Vanguard News