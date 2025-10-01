Court adjourns Okuama leaders rights suit till Nov 13

A Federal High Court, sitting in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, adjourned till November 13, 2025, hearing in the suit by Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, who are challenging the prolonged detention of their leaders by the Army since August 18, 2024.

The community is seeking the release of Prof. Author Okpeku, the President General of Okuama community, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Amalaka, and Mabel Owhemu, who have been held for over a year.

One of the detainees, Pa James Oghoroko, the president of Okuama community, died in detention.

The detained Okuama leaders were arrested and detained by military men between August 18 and 19, 2024 after the unfortunate killing of 17 Army officers and soldiers in the community.

The army was expected to produce the detained community leaders in court, but at the hearing in the matter, yesterday, counsel to the army informed the court of a preliminary objection, filled challenging the suit.

The judge had sought to know the status of the matter, when the army counsel informed that a preliminary objection they filed had not been heard.

Counsel also hinted of not being sure where the communuty leaders, were being held, an information that caused unease among the community people who were in court.

Meanwhile, lawyer for UPU, Dr. Jonathan Ekperusi, expressed disappointment that the army refused to obey the court order to present the detained community leader in court.

He questioned why the Nigerian Army was detaining the individuals, stating that only the police have the authority to do so.

Ex-Secretary General of Ewu Clan Development Forum, Pastor Edewor Ogedegbe, speaking on behalf of the Okuama community and family members of the detainees, expressed pain and frustration over the prolonged detention of their leaders.

He emphasised that the community is law-abiding and had chosen to follow the rule of law.