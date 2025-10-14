Court adjourns hearing on Osun LG tenure crisis to November

Court

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

OSOGBO – A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo Osun State on Monday adjourned hearing in a suit instituted by reinstated Chairmen and Councilors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, seeking legal determination of their tenure of office till November 27, 2025.

The APC elected officials in the suit numbered FHC/OS/CS/147/2025, also challenged the validity of the Local Government Elections allegedly conducted in February 2025 by the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration in the state.

The suit which has Onibonokuta Saheed & 7 others has claimants against Attorney General of the Federation & 6 others as defendants, the seek among other reliefs whether they are entitled to 3 years in office commencing from February, 2025 and whether the OSIEC could validly on 22nd February, 2025 conduct elections into the same offices during the subsistence of their tenure of office.

Recall that Osun Local Government Administration impasse has become subject of public debate and litigation since the reinstatement of the elected Chairmen and Councillors of the All Progressives Congress APC by the Court of Appeal in February 10, 2025.

At the hearing on Monday, Barrister Muhydeen Adeoye, counsel for the claimants introduced a motion for restraining the defendants from disturbing his clients in office while the substantive suit pends.

However, counsel for the Governor Ademola Adeleke & Commissioner for Justice (the 3rd and 4th Defendants), Barrister F. Labo-Popoola, Counsel for the 5th defendant (OSIEC), Barrister Rachael Ojomi and Counsel for the 6th Defendant, Barrister J.A Ayanyemi, argued that they were still within the time to react to the main summons.

Meanwhile the presiding judge, Justice Adefunmilola Demi-Ajayi, noted from the court record that service is not yet complete, adding that the counsel should ensure that the process is served on all the parties before the next date of adjournments.

Justice Demi-Ajayi, who had earlier assured expeditious determination of the case, adjourned the matter to November 27, 2025 for hearing.