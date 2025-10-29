Aide clears Sylva of coup involvement, confirms Abuja home raid

Mr. Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT — The Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, Chief Julius Bokoru, has dismissed rumours linking his principal to an alleged coup plot, describing them as false and politically motivated.

Bokoru stated that the former Bayelsa State governor had no connection to any coup-related activity, affirming that Sylva remains a committed democrat and supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the rumour was the handiwork of political opponents seeking to tarnish Sylva’s image ahead of the 2027 elections.

He confirmed, however, that Sylva’s Abuja residence was recently raided by individuals believed to be operatives of the Defence Headquarters, during which some damage occurred.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is true that the residence of His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, was recently subjected to a raid by individuals believed to be operatives of the Defence Headquarters. During the operation, considerable damage was inflicted on the property,” Bokoru said.

He added that the reason for the raid was not communicated by the security operatives, noting that Sylva and his wife were out of the country at the time.

“As of my last communication with His Excellency, he was undergoing routine medical checks in the United Kingdom, after which he was scheduled to attend a professional conference in Malaysia,” he stated.

Bokoru reiterated that Sylva’s political career has been defined by democratic engagement, stressing that his support for President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains firm.

He called on the public to disregard the unfounded allegations, emphasizing that the Defence Headquarters had already refuted any claims of a coup plot in Nigeria.