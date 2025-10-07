Councillor empowers constituents to mark one year in office

The Councillor representing Ward 1 and Deputy Leader, Etim Ekpo Legislative Council, Akwa Ibom State, Dr Lydia Thompson Akpan has embarked on empowerent initiative aimed at improving the lives of her constituents.



Speaking during the ward briefing/empowerment programme at Primary School, Utu Nsekhe, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, the councillor noted that she has her people in mind always and that “leadership is about service and giving back to your constituents, who are always in high expectations of seeing the dividends of democracy.”



Lydia Akpan, a medical doctor and girl-child advocate thanked Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State “for his visionary leadership and love for more women in governance, which gave me the opportunity to represent my people.”



Items distributed were 1,500 exercise books, 300 school bags, writing materials, 150 wrappers and start-up funds to over 50 people, with beneficiaries drawn from various villages across Ward One.



According to her, the core responsibilities of a councillor is to make laws, oversight functions, effective representation and empowerment.



She stated that in the area of law making, she has a bill at the third reading stage before the house. She has led her Committee on Health for oversight function in Primary Health Care facilities in the Local Government Area.

Initiated and sponsored a programme tagged, “Flow with Pride” to provide free sanitary products to the females in her ward.



Speaking at the event, Chairman, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, Gideon Uwa commended the councillor for her superlative performance, describing her as a true servant leader who has set a standard for grassroots representation.



Others who also spoke were the Deputy House Leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Nsidibe Akata; Former Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Nse Ekanem; Village Heads in Etim Ekpo Ward 1 and other stakeholders, all describing the councillor as a selfless leader who prioritises the needs and aspirations of her people.