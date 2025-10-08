Corrupt civil servants allegedly fingered in Rivers secretariat fire

By Daniel Abia

PORT Harcourt—Some corrupt civil servants have been fingered as the actual masterminds of the fire outbreak that gutted parts of the Rivers State Secretariat, Port Harcourt, in the late hours of Monday.

An activist and convener of Ogoni Development Drive, ODD, Solomon Lenu, alleged that the fire incident was an “act of sabotage” by some “corrupt civil servants, who play roles during the six months of emergency rule in the state.

Lenu in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday said: “As soon as the governor muttered that he is aware of who did what and how, and that in due course, everyone would answer for their actions, you ran and went to burn part of the state Secretariat, in an attempt to conceal evidence of your crime.”

This came as Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the state, who visited the scene of the incident, yesterday, described the inferno “as unfortunate” and promised to quicken the renovation of the legacy.

The affected part of the complex, which serves as a creche for babies of civil servants, was partly destroyed by the blaze. Governor Fubara visited the site to personally assess the level of damage.

“I came here this morning to see for myself what happened yesterday. It’s really unfortunate, but we give God all the glory that no life was lost and the damage was only in one section,” he said.

The governor explained that the incident would serve as a wake-up call to fast-track the planned renovation and refurbishing of the Secretariat Complex, which has been under consideration by his administration.

“We’ve been talking about the renovation of our foremost secretariat. With this particular incident, there should be no further delay. Whatever is required by this government to commence that process, we will immediately swing into action,” he assured.

Governor Fubara commended the state Fire Service firefighters for their prompt response, noting that previous investments made by his administration in the three fire service stations proved invaluable in containing the situation.

He also appreciated civil servants for their dedication, resilience and continued support, reiterating his administration’s commitment to initiatives that will enhance their welfare and promote the well-being of all Rivers people.