Cooking Gas Shortage: Stakeholders call for speedy investment in LPG, CNG infrastructure

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Amid the persistent shortage of cooking gas and rising prices across the country, stakeholders have urged the Federal Government to fast-track investments in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure to boost domestic supply and affordability.

The call was made in a communiqué issued at the end of the 4th Biennial International Conference on Hydrocarbon Science and Technology (ICHST), organized by the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) in Effurun, Delta State.

Participants at the conference emphasized the need for urgent action to implement the government’s “Decade of Gas” policy (2020–2030) by compelling LPG importers to establish processing and bottling plants within Nigeria.

According to the communiqué, such a move would ensure consistent availability of gas, reduce dependence on imports, and make the product more affordable for consumers.

“Considering the government policy of 2020–2030 as the Decade of Gas, the government should speed up CNG investment and ensure all LPG importers set up processing plants in Nigeria so that the commodity will be readily available and at an affordable price,” the communiqué stated.

The stakeholders also called for robust investment in CNG to serve as an alternative transportation fuel and industrial energy source, stressing that Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves — estimated at 207 trillion cubic feet (TCF) — must be effectively harnessed to drive economic diversification and industrial growth.

They further advocated for digitalization, innovation, and technology adoption to maximize gas utilization and promote sustainability across industries, agriculture, and ICT sectors. To attract private sector participation, they called for liberalization of the gas market and stronger government focus on gas-based solutions as catalysts for national development.

The conference, themed “Transforming Africa’s Hydrocarbon Sector: Balancing Growth, Environment, and Governance,” brought together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to deliberate on governance, technology, and environmental strategies for Africa’s evolving energy sector.

Resolutions also included the establishment of Centres of Excellence at PTI and Nigerian universities to bridge manpower and technology gaps in the hydrocarbon sector. Participants urged closer collaboration between academia and industry to develop a skilled workforce aligned with global energy transition goals.

The communiqué highlighted the importance of transparency and ethical leadership in resource management, describing transparency as the “currency of trust” in Africa’s hydrocarbon industry. It also called for greater intra-African partnerships to strengthen regional energy development and local participation in refining, gas utilization, and infrastructure expansion.

Declaring the conference closed, PTI Principal and Chief Executive, Engr. Dr. Samuel Onoji, expressed optimism that the resolutions would guide policy formulation and reinforce Nigeria’s leadership in Africa’s energy transformation.