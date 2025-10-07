Convention: PDP govs close ranks, promise fair contest in Ibadan

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday pledged to ensure unity, transparency, and credible internal elections ahead of the party’s National Convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The governors made the commitment in Abuja during the meeting of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) Protocol Sub-Committee, chaired by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, and co-chaired by the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, who leads the Protocol Sub-Committee.

The meeting was part of preparations for the Ibadan convention where 19 new members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are expected to be elected.

Governor Fintiri said the committee is working to ensure a transparent and credible process that will reflect the principles of internal democracy.

“We are fully committed and will not leave any stone unturned. We are putting in our best and making sacrifices for us to have a successful convention. Not under our leadership will we let this party down,” Fintiri said.

He stated that the committee will conduct thorough screening of aspirants and ensure that all eligible contestants are given equal opportunity to seek election.

“Everybody who has purchased forms for screening, once they have no encumbrances in their documents or past lifestyle, will be screened. Go and test your popularity in the field because we are already finalising the names of the delegates,” he said.

He added that the delegates’ list will be released publicly and urged members to remain calm and participate in the process. “It is not as if we are running a closed system; it’s open. Those who are most popular, those who will be supported by the majority, will be victorious,” he said.

The governor urged party members to prioritise discipline and cooperation as preparations for the convention continue.

“Make sacrifices and don’t mind any noise that you hear. We will be victorious at the end of it,” Fintiri added.”

On his part, Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Protocol Sub-Committee, Caleb Mutfwang, said the convention will serve as a test of the PDP’s organisational capacity and readiness to strengthen its internal systems.

“Yesterday’s meeting demonstrates that the PDP is taking the convention seriously. Those who started the PDP will not want or wish that it should die in our time. We therefore have a responsibility to make sure we keep the platform functional for Nigerians,” Mutfwang said.

He stressed the importance of coordination among members of the organising team to ensure that logistics and protocol arrangements are properly managed.

“Our job is cut out for us. The essence of this inaugural meeting is for us to know ourselves because our job is not in Abuja. Our job is in Ibadan at the appropriate time,” he said.

The convention is expected to produce new national officers and mark the next phase in the party’s ongoing reorganisation efforts.