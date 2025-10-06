Contestants gear up to grab Miss Green Fashion 2025 crown

…as organisers are set to reward winners with prizes and impact driven project initiatives.

Not less than seven young women from across Nigeria have been announced as finalists for the Miss Green Fashion 2025 competition, an impact-driven beauty pageant that combines style with sustainability.

Miss Green fashion project is an initiative curated to empower young African women leaders and position them as change makers in the area of fashion sustainability and environmental advocacy.

Speaking on the vision of the pageant, the convener, Doyinmola Paul-Oyewusi, said Miss Green Fashion exists as a platform for mentorship and training of young African women with impact-driven projects, noting that the initiative builds a community that is committed to greener future, and also demonstrates that beauty pageants can be leveraged as a platform for global good.

According to her, the finalists already drawn from Nigerian states that include Olubowale Kehinde Temiloluwa, Ondo; Chijioke Precious Onyiyechukwu, Abia; Ojo Ubani Omeimi, Edo; Afolasade Ademolu Mercy, Ogun; Dominic Joan Agapella, Benue; Yissa Serah Ninma-Jesu, Kwara and Summer Chiamaka Anyanwu from Imo, will undergo a series of masterclasses in circular fashion, climate action, leadership, public speaking, and impact training before entering a physical bootcamp scheduled to start from October 28 to 31, while the grand finale will hold at Glory House event at Ajayi road, Ogba, Lagos.

Paul-Oyewusi outlined the rewards for the finalists to include cash prize of N500,000 for the winner Queen, while the first and second runners-up will take home N200,000 and N100,000 respectively.

“Beyond the financial rewards, the top three will gain structured funding for their impact projects, cross-cultural exposure, opportunities for advanced learning in climate change, sustainability, and leadership,” she said.

Doyinmola Paul-Oyewusi further called for sponsorship and industry partnerships, stressing the need for sustainability-focused collaborations to transform Nigeria’s fashion sector towards a more ethical and eco-conscious production and consumption.