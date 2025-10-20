Consumer rights group applauds NCC, CBN for tackling failed airtime, data purchases

The Centre for Digital Justice and Consumer Rights (CDJCR) has commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for their joint initiative to develop a unified framework aimed at addressing the persistent issue of failed airtime recharges and data subscriptions on electronic platforms.

In a statement released on Monday, the group’s Executive Director, Dr. Kenechukwu Opara, described the effort as a long-overdue reform that would help restore consumer confidence in Nigeria’s digital payment ecosystem.

“For far too long, consumers have borne the brunt of system failures that are neither their fault nor within their control. This new collaboration between the NCC and the CBN represents a decisive move to end the culture of impunity and neglect that has defined digital transaction failures in the telecom sector.” Opara said.

Opara said the framework, which seeks to promote accountability among telecom operators, payment processors, and financial institutions, marks a major milestone in consumer protection. He praised the leadership of the NCC under its Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, for demonstrating strong commitment to addressing the most frequent pain points faced by telecom users.

According to him, the Commission’s partnership with the apex bank shows how regulatory synergy between key institutions can deliver practical solutions to the challenges of Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

“Consumers are not just users; they are the backbone of the telecom and financial systems. By ensuring that customers get full value for every recharge and data purchase, the NCC is not only protecting rights but also deepening trust in Nigeria’s cashless and digital inclusion policies,” he said.

Opara, however, urged both regulators to ensure that the framework is implemented with “clear timelines, transparent processes, and enforceable sanctions” against operators who fail to meet agreed service standards. He also called for the publication of service-level expectations to help consumers know who to hold accountable when transactions fail.

Commending the CBN for recognising consumer inclusion as a pillar of financial protection, Opara noted that digital financial services have become essential to everyday life, especially for low-income Nigerians who rely on mobile channels for microtransactions.

He concluded by calling on banks and telecom operators to cooperate fully with the regulators, stressing that “the era of consumers losing their hard-earned money to failed transactions without redress should be over.”

“The NCC and CBN have given Nigerians renewed hope. Now it’s time for the industry to match that with action,” he added.

Vanguard News