Constitution Review: How Deputy Speaker Kalu’s push secured additional state for South East

The sustained efforts of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, to ensure the creation of an additional state in the South East geopolitical zone have yielded results, as the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Constitution Review has approved the move.

The decision was reached on Saturday during a two-day retreat held in Lagos, where Kalu made a strong case for the South East, citing the principles of equity, justice, and fairness.

Currently, the South East is the only region in Nigeria with five states, while the other five geopolitical zones have either six or seven states each.

Faced with 55 proposals for state creation across the country, Kalu — who co-chaired the Joint Committee alongside the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau — passionately appealed to members to support the South East’s demand for balance and inclusiveness.

Lawmakers who spoke during the session reportedly aligned with Kalu’s argument, acknowledging that the South East deserves an additional state for fairness in the federal structure.

Following deliberations, Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central, North East) moved the motion for the creation of an additional state in the South East. The motion was seconded by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency, Ogun State, South West) and unanimously adopted by the committee.

This marks the first time a formal step toward creating an extra state for the region has successfully advanced through the legislative process.

Kalu’s advocacy during the retreat was widely commended, reflecting his continued legislative commitment to addressing the South East’s long-standing demand for equitable representation in the federation.

In addition, the Joint Committee resolved to establish a subcommittee to further review proposals for the creation of more states and local government areas across all geopolitical zones. The Constitution Review Committee is currently considering 278 proposals submitted for evaluation.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu