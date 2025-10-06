Constitution Review: Akpabio, Kalu, political parties unite on gender, electoral, LG reforms

Akpabio

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

ABUJA — Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Benjamin Kalu, and leaders of all registered political parties under the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) have come together to advance democratic renewal and institutional reform in Nigeria’s ongoing constitution review.

The high-level engagement, convened by the House Committee on Constitution Review in Abuja, brought together national chairmen, secretaries, and women leaders of political parties to deliberate on amendments covering judicial and electoral reforms, local government autonomy, women’s representation, state policing, and human rights.

Representing the Senate President, Senator Tahir Mongonu urged political leaders to treat the Constitution as a living document that must evolve with the nation’s changing realities.

“We are here because we share one belief: that our Constitution must live, breathe, and grow with the times,” Mongonu said. “This engagement with political parties is historic. It shows that Nigeria’s democracy is alive, learning, listening, and leading.”

He described judicial reform, women’s inclusion, and local government autonomy as “the heartbeats of the Republic,” stressing that electoral credibility and justice remain the twin pillars of democracy. Mongonu called for a strengthened Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a judiciary insulated from corruption and political pressure, citing reforms in India and South Africa as successful examples.

Senate President Akpabio emphasized grassroots governance, stating, “True federalism begins at the village level,” and urged the devolution of power and resources to local governments to make democracy tangible to citizens.

On gender representation, Akpabio called for policy-backed inclusion, noting that countries with empowered women have seen significant national transformation. “A democracy that sidelines its women weakens itself. Where women rise, nations thrive,” he said.

He also supported calls for state policing as a pragmatic response to Nigeria’s security challenges, adding, “The hand that guards must not gag.”

Deputy Speaker Kalu, who chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, described the engagement as the most inclusive and consultative constitutional amendment process in Nigeria’s democratic history. Reflecting on 26 years since the 1999 Constitution, he stressed the need to ensure the governance framework meets contemporary national aspirations.

“Political parties are not just participants in our democracy; they are its backbone,” Kalu said. “If these amendments must endure, they must reflect a broad consensus that transcends party lines.”

He outlined key priorities, including guaranteed legislative seats for women, financial autonomy for local governments, and streamlined electoral litigation to ensure elections reflect the people’s will.

IPAC National Chairman Yusuf Mamman Dantalle lauded the National Assembly’s “patriotic and visionary review process” and presented recommendations for constitutional reforms. Key proposals included:

Scrapping State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) and empowering INEC to conduct all 774 local government elections.

Establishing an Independent Appointment Committee (IAC) for INEC officials to strengthen independence.

Restoring public funding for political parties with transparent financial mechanisms.

Creating an Electoral Offences Commission to prosecute vote-buying, ballot snatching, and result falsification.

Replacing vacant legislative seats through the original political party rather than costly by-elections.

Supporting special legislative seats for women to ensure gender inclusion in policymaking.

Dantalle emphasized that empowering women strengthens democracy and called the process a step toward a “people’s Constitution” built on equality, justice, and the protection of fundamental rights.

The engagement highlighted the commitment of the National Assembly and political parties to a more inclusive, accountable, and effective governance framework for Nigeria.