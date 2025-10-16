Confusion in court as woman slumps after husband insisted on divorce

There was confusion in an Area Court in Ilorin on Thursday, when a woman, Mulikat Yusuf, slumped after her husband, Ishaq Abdulganiyu, insisted on divorcing her.

Abdulganiyu told the court that he was no longer interested in the marriage.

Earlier, Yusuf told the court that she was not ready for divorce, saying that after giving birth to six children, where else would she go.

She was deep in thought as she walked out of the court, after hearing her husband’s application for divorce, that she slumped.

The court officials revived her after splashing water on her.

The presiding Judge, Mr Toyin Aluko, advised her to explore every opportunity within her reach to settle the misunderstanding between her and her husband.

The case was adjourned until December 10 for the report of settlement or hearing.

Vanguard News