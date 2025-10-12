Conference empowers young girls to lead change

The city of Lagos came alive on Saturday, October 12, 2025, as girls from across the state gathered for the highly anticipated Global Giant Girls Lagos Conference, held at Vintano Hotel, Lekki Phase 1. The transformative event, themed “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead,” inspired participants to dream, lead, and become change agents.

Organized by Precious Flourish Ifeanyichukwu, a renowned girls coach, speaker, author, and founder of Global Giant Girls, the conference brought together almost 200 girls and over 50 parents for a day filled with empowerment, inspiration, and self-discovery.

Speaking on the purpose of the event, Precious explained that the goal of the conference was to “challenge girls to embrace their identity, recognize their potential, and take the lead in influencing positive change in their schools, families, and communities.”

The conference featured a blend of powerful sessions designed to stretch, inspire, and energize the girls. Key segments included a keynote session, panel sessions handled by the girls themselves, a refreshing yoga session, interactive games, and special award presentations to distinguished personalities who have made remarkable contributions to the world of girls and youth development.

One of the major highlights was the all-girls panel discussion, where teenage participants confidently spoke on the topic, “Becoming A Change Agent.” They shared real-life issues limiting girls from leading change and how to handle those challenges. Their conversations reflected the depth of training and exposure the Global Giant Girls initiative provides.

The event drew a vibrant lineup of influential women who are shaping the future in their respective fields. Guest speakers included Amaka Oyeka, Senior Special Assistant on IGR (Technical), Government of Anambra State; Janet Anuakpado, Teen Coach and Founder of The Orange Aid Foundation; Mrs. Abiola, Founder of Nineteen Youth Foundation; and Bunmi Nelson, Actress, Producer, Radio Presenter, and Host of the podcast T.I.T.P.

Each speaker charged the girls to lead from within, find their voice, and stand for purpose and integrity in a generation easily swayed by trends and social pressure.

In recognition of their outstanding contributions to girl-child empowerment, special awards were presented to some of the distinguished guests of honour. The event also enjoyed robust partnership and sponsorship support from Coca-Cola, Nineteen Youth Foundation, HerJoy Movement, Solaris Greentech Hub, The Fathered Girl Foundation, and Godliness, Purpose & Impact Community, among others.

Global Giant Girls is a mentorship and leadership initiative founded by Precious Flourish Ifeanyichukwu to empower girls age 7-19 through purpose-driven growth, self-discovery, personal development and value-based leadership. The organization is committed to raising confident, visionary, and globally relevant girls who will shape their world with courage, excellence, and character.

Following the success of the Lagos edition, plans are already underway to expand the Global Giant Girls Conference to other cities across Nigeria and beyond. Parents, schools, and corporate partners are encouraged to collaborate in nurturing this next generation of global female leaders.