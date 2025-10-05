Condemnation trails DSS arrest of two journalists in Jos

DSS

…Media House Calls Action Illegal, Threat to Press Freedom

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — Condemnation has trailed the weekend arrest and detention of two journalists by security operatives while on official duty, with a media organization warning that such actions represent a growing assault on press freedom and democratic values in Nigeria.

The management of Jay 101.9 FM, where the journalists work, emphasized that “the freedom of the press is the lifeblood of democracy. When journalists are silenced, democracy dies in darkness.”

The duo, Ruth Marcus and Keshia Jang, were picked up by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) during their coverage of the burial rites of the late mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters in Jos.

In a statement signed by the station’s Managing Director, Clinton Garuba, Jay FM described the arrest as “illegal, undemocratic, and unacceptable,” insisting that it violated constitutional guarantees of press freedom, expression, and personal liberty.

The station said the journalists had gone missing during coverage of the funeral service before it was later confirmed that they were in DSS custody. Despite initial resistance, efforts to secure their release eventually succeeded.

Jay FM explained that the journalists were simply carrying out their professional duties when they documented a brief incident involving a cleric and security personnel at the church.

“As professionals, our staff did what journalists are trained and ethically mandated to do: they documented an incident on video for public record and accountability,” the statement read.

The radio station condemned the DSS for what it called a dangerous trend of intimidation and abuse of power against the media, stressing that “the press is not an enemy of the state.”

It added: “Journalism is a public service profession. Our duty is to inform, educate, and hold power accountable, not to serve as mouthpieces of authority. To criminalize this duty is to criminalize truth itself.”

Jay FM urged the DSS to act with civility and restraint, reminding the agency that Nigeria operates under civilian rule, not military dictatorship. It warned that intimidation of journalists sends a chilling message that undermines democracy and fosters fear.

Reaffirming its commitment, the station vowed: “We will not be intimidated or silenced. Our commitment to truth, objectivity, and the democratic ideal remains unwavering.”

Jay FM called on Nigerians, media organizations, and the international community to stand in solidarity with the press and demand respect for the rule of law and press freedom.

Meanwhile, it was recalled that security agents at the venue initially denied journalists and even clerics access to the church for the service. They also attempted to prevent the COCIN President, Rev. Amos Mohzo, from entering without proper identification, leading to a brief uproar before the matter was resolved.