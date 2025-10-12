Compassionate capitalism economic system introduces risk-free investment shares, lifetime income



A new chapter in Africa’s economic revolution has begun as the Black Wall Street Compassionate Capitalism Economic System officially launches Level 2 Risk-Free Shares, a life-changing opportunity designed to pay African families up to $120 monthly for life.

The program, known as the Family Monthly Income Plan, FMIP, is part of a broader mission to free the continent from poverty, neocolonial economic control, and capital flight.



A statement by the firm stated that at the heart of the Compassionate Capitalism model is a revolutionary concept called Income Without Labour, a system where individuals earn consistent income, not through physical work, but through ownership and participation in a profit-generating ecosystem.

“This idea transforms ordinary consumers into lifetime shareholders, allowing them to benefit directly from Africa’s growing market and collective productivity.

“Unlike traditional capitalism, where profits often flow out of the continent, the Compassionate Capitalism Economic System (CCES) ensures that wealth generated within Africa circulates back to African families. It achieves this by redirecting consumer spending to African-owned businesses, local producers, and service providers, thereby keeping profits at home.

“It works through three interconnected platforms:

28DevelopmentChannels.com which provides highly impactful information that bridges the development divide by addressing the knowledge divide. This information organized into seven categories across 28 basic human need sectors and can be accessed using Investment Points, which are earned as discounts on everyday product purchases from RedirectMall.com

RedirectMall.com, an online marketplace that is part of the Compassionate Capitalism Economic System. It allows you to buy products made by African manufacturers and earn investment points, turning your purchasing decisions into investments and other opportunities.

OpportunityPages.com- publishes all available opportunities for users on the platform. These opportunities—organized into seven categories and can be accessed using Investment Points, which are earned by buying or selling on RedirectMall.com





Through RedirectMall.com, families purchase, beautiful, inspirational wall portraits that come with investment points. These points are automatically converted into risk-free shares within the Compassionate Capitalism Economic System.



Each share guarantees a lifetime monthly dividend of $6, funded by the collective profits of participating businesses and 28 need-based sector apps powering the system.



A family that purchases 20 portraits, costing $25 each, secures 20 shares, earning $120 every month for life. This approach not only supports African enterprises but also offers ordinary households a reliable, non-labour-based income.

According to King Charles Lambert, the founding father of the Compassionate Capitalism Economic System, the mission is to end capital flight, the continuous outflow of Africa’s wealth to foreign economies.



He explains: “Through our three pillars—28DevelopmentChannels.com, RedirectMall.com, and OpportunityPages.com—deployed across 28 mobile platforms addressing basic human needs, we can tap into at least 2.5% of Africa’s $4 trillion annual buying power. That’s a projected $100 billion in annual system revenue, enough to sustain lifetime monthly dividends for over 50,000 African families.”



This integrated system is designed not only to create wealth but also to retain and multiply it within African communities, ensuring that economic empowerment begins and ends with the people.



Beyond financial inclusion, the Compassionate Capitalism Economic System is a movement, a unifying effort to build an African-controlled economy. Its network of over 15,000 job centers and 28 mobile applications connects consumers, investors, and entrepreneurs into a single ecosystem where everyone benefits.









