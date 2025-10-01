Community Pharmacists push for technology integration, tackle fake drugs in Nigeria

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Pharm. Aloba Olatunji Isaac, has underscored the importance of embracing technology to strengthen pharmacy practice and safeguard public health in Nigeria.

Speaking at the association’s Business Summit 3.0 in Abuja, themed “Technology Infusion in Healthcare Practice: The Panacea for the Future of Community Pharmacy,” Olatunji said the gathering was aimed at equipping members with knowledge and tools to adapt to global healthcare trends.

“Technology is reshaping healthcare, and pharmacists must not be left behind. Continuous learning is crucial for us to remain relevant and effective,” he said.

While addressing concerns about artificial intelligence (AI), he noted that despite its growing influence, pharmacy practice in Africa—particularly in tropical regions—would continue to rely heavily on human expertise.

“AI cannot replace the pharmacist’s role in handling tropical health conditions. What is important is learning to integrate technology into our practice,” he added.

On the issue of prescription abuse and counterfeit medicines, Olatunji stressed that properly managed pharmacies adhere strictly to professional standards.

“No qualified pharmacist would compromise prescription requirements. Drugs must be dispensed only with a doctor’s prescription, and patients must be counseled to ensure therapeutic effectiveness,” he explained.

He further highlighted ACPN’s collaboration with regulatory bodies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in combating fake and adulterated drugs.

“Counterfeit medicines remain a national challenge, but we are working with sister agencies to eradicate them,” he said.

Olatunji also urged Nigerians to make pharmacists their first point of call for medication needs, stressing the importance of professional guidance.

“A diagnosis without the right drug, right dose, and right duration will not yield the desired result. Patients must always ask for the pharmacist in any pharmacy they visit,” he advised.

He concluded by encouraging Nigerians to remain patient with ongoing government reforms in the health sector, noting that while they may initially pose challenges, they are expected to yield long-term benefits.