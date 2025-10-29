Community pharmacists call for sanctions against illegal drug practices in public Hospitals

By Chioma Obinna

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, has urged strict sanctions against pharmaceutical companies and their superintendent pharmacists accused of engaging in unlawful drug distribution and management practices within Federal Health Institutions, FHIs, nationwide.

In a press release signed jointly by Chairman Ambrose Ezeh and National Secretary Omokhafe Ashore, the association condemned what it called “unethical misconduct” by certain pharmaceutical firms and their superintendent pharmacists operating illegally in public hospitals with the tacit approval of hospital management and the Federal Ministry of Health, FMoH.

“It is a travesty of justice and the rule of law that government agencies and institutions often choose to break the very laws they are meant to uphold in Nigeria,” the statement said.

The ACPN criticised the FMoH for insufficient oversight of FHIs, which it claims continue to violate existing drug laws. It also denounced the ministry’s involvement in “unlawful models of Public-Private Partnerships, PPPs, ” such as the Medipool initiative, alleging that these schemes undermine transparency and legality in pharmaceutical practices.

“The FMoH, which should oversee the FHIs that flagrantly violate laws, has not absolved itself from the ongoing cycle of improper drug distribution models in the public sector,” said ACPN.

“These unlawful models only encourage health sector agencies to act recklessly.”

Referring to the legal framework, the association reminded the government that the operation of sustainable Drug Revolving Funds, DRFs, in public institutions is governed by Decree 43 of 1989 (now Cap 252 LFN 2004), which established the Essential Drug List (EDL). It emphasized that the DRF model functions properly only when pharmacists are permitted to exercise lawful supervision and project management authority.

“The persistent challenge of letting the so-called Nigerian factor override potentially successful initiatives has led us to watch helplessly while CMDs and MDs of FHIs mismanage DRFs in Nigeria,” ACPN lamented.

The association recalled the success at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, where pharmacists built a Pharmacy House worth over N200 million in 2014 without depleting the DRF—an achievement unmatched in Nigeria’s health sector.

“Despite repeated pleas to the FMoH about emerging absurdities from 2020 to 2022, the ministry failed to take decisive action,” ACPN stated.

The pharmacists’ organisation called on the Federal Government to address funding gaps that hinder access and quality in drug procurement and distribution, advocating instead for strengthening local drug manufacturing through credit guarantees, legitimate procurement practices, and efficient DRF management.

Several federal hospitals, including the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano, National Hospital Abuja, and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), among others, are involved in illegal PPP models, according to ACPN.

These models allegedly violate multiple sections of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) Act 2022. Section 22(1) states that only registered and inspected pharmacies can store, dispense, distribute, or sell drugs. Section 27(5) bans privately owned pharmacies from operating inside public health facilities. Section 29 requires all pharmacies to have a superintendent pharmacist in charge. Sections 54 and 1:1 and 2:1 of the Fake Drug Act criminalize unregistered pharmacies and the sale of drugs in unlicensed premises.

The ACPN further claimed that over 20 pharmaceutical premises involved in PPPs within FHIs are unregistered. It highlighted a company based in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, accused of taking over the pharmacy department of a prominent teaching hospital while claiming endorsements from senior government officials and the PCN.

The association warned superintendent pharmacists whose licenses are being used to legitimize these illegal operations to correct their practices before the end of 2025 or face disciplinary measures.

“We shall advocate wider sanctions from the appropriate licensing authorities in pharmacy practice, in addition to pressing for strict liability offenses against these companies and professionals involved within the framework of the Consumer Protection and Trade Malpractices Act,” ACPN declared.

Lastly, the organisation called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and instruct the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, asserting that the “government-induced chaos” in drug distribution jeopardises Nigeria’s health system integrity.

“The time is now to put a stop to these unwholesome practices,” they stated.