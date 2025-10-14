Communication: Nigeria’s untapped key to better leadership

By Onyinyechi Beatrice Nwoko

In Nigeria today, much of our frustration with leadership is framed around corruption, inefficiency, or lack of vision. But there is a quieter, often overlooked thread running through all of these failures, communication.

Communication is not just about words; it is the way leaders listen, engage, and create trust with those they serve. When this thread is weak, even good policies falter. When it is strong, institutions can weather storms and citizens begin to believe in governance again.

As a Nigerian scholar currently pursuing my PhD at Purdue University in the United States, I study how leadership is enacted through communication. My work shows that communication is not an accessory to leadership—it is leadership. Whether it is a Nigerian fintech company adopting new technologies or a government official addressing a crisis, the outcomes depend less on charisma and more on whether leaders make people feel included, informed, and respected.

Here’s the key point: leadership does not collapse because of a single bad decision; it collapses when people stop believing their leaders are speaking with them rather than at them. Research in organizational communication consistently shows that trust, identification, and cooperation emerge when leaders communicate openly. Conversely, silence, opacity, or top-down command breeds disengagement and resistance.

For Nigeria, the stakes could not be higher. Weak communication practices within government agencies and institutions often erode accountability, leaving citizens skeptical and disconnected. This is not only a political problem but an economic one. In moments of crisis, whether floods, epidemics, or policy reforms, the absence of credible communication can turn manageable challenges into national disasters.

The question, then, is not whether Nigeria needs better leaders; it is how Nigeria can build leaders who communicate better. That requires more than speeches. It means creating systems where dialogue is encouraged, where transparency is rewarded, and where silence is no longer the default strategy of power.

This is not theory alone. Across Africa and beyond, organizations that invest in communication training and culture consistently show more resilience in crises and stronger performance in everyday governance. If Nigerian institutions can adopt similar approaches, the dividends will be profound: policies that work because citizens believe in them, institutions that survive change because people identify with them, and leadership that inspires rather than alienates.

For me, the vision is simple but urgent: communication must be recognized as Nigeria’s most underused resource for leadership transformation. If we treat it seriously, as the foundation of trust and governance, Nigeria can move beyond frustration to resilience.

Our future will not only be decided in the corridors of power but in the words, actions, and silences that leaders choose every day. In those moments, communication is not just a skill. It is the heartbeat of leadership.

Onyinyechi Nwoko Beatrice is an Organizational and Leadership Communication Scholar, Purdue University, USA