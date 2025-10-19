Commissioner DJ Wysei opens up on her signature style

Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Wysei, also known as The Drummer Queen, has opened up about how she created her signature drumming style that has set her apart in the entertainment industry. In an exclusive chat with Potpourri, the award-winning DJ revealed that her electrifying drum effect was born out of pure passion and a desire to be distinct.

“Nobody taught me the drum effect — it came from passion,” she said. “I’ve always loved music deeply, and I have a basic background in production, so I knew I needed something that made me different from every other DJ. The electronic drumming was my creative breakthrough. I started practicing it on my own until it clicked. The first time I tried it live, the reaction was wild. From there, I kept improving it and made it a signature part of my performance. It adds raw energy, live rhythm, and something you can’t predict. That’s what makes me ‘The Drummer Queen.’”

Despite the fame and attention that accompany her growing success, Wysei says she remains focused and grounded.

“My focus is simple — do my job, give my fans what they expect, and stay true to myself. I don’t try to act different or live up to unnecessary hype. There’s a difference between performance mode and personal space, and I protect both. When I’m on stage, I give full energy. When I’m off stage, I return to my real super introvert self — calm, focused, and in my zone,” she added.