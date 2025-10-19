Comedian Loudvoice makes history with 2 sold-out shows at Congress Hall

By Nnasom David

Nigerian comedian, Loudvoice, has made history as the first comedian to sell out the prestigious Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in a theater-style seating arrangement for two consecutive shows.

The record-breaking event, held over the weekend, drew massive crowds of comedy lovers, celebrities, and entertainment enthusiasts who filled the iconic venue to capacity for both performances.

Loudvoice’s back-to-back sold-out shows mark a major milestone in his career and the Nigerian comedy industry, demonstrating the growing influence and popularity of homegrown talents on major stages.

Speaking about the event, Loudvoice said:

“I was initially scared to try it because no one has ever done it but I believe in just one principle called Faith.” I told myself that the same faith I need to get 100 people to attend my show is the same level of faith I needed to get the 3000 people that gathered in both shows. It came to pass.”

On his next plan, Loudvoice revealed that he has plans to take the show to other cities in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Audience members described the shows as “electrifying” and “unforgettable,” praising Loudvoice’s originality, stage energy, and ability to blend humor with social commentary.

Industry observers say the achievement sets a new standard for Nigerian comedians and positions Loudvoice among the leading voices redefining stand-up comedy in the country.

The event also featured performances from top entertainers and was hailed as a celebration of creativity and excellence in Nigerian entertainment.