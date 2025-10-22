Combating insecurity is a collective obligation — Governor Lawal

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Governor Dauda Lawal has reminded stakeholders that the fight against insecurity in Zamfara State remains a collective responsibility of his administration and all citizens.

The governor made the remark on Monday while presiding over the 18th Executive Council Meeting held at the Government House, Gusau.

During the meeting, the council deliberated on key issues affecting the state, including security, education, health, and infrastructural development.

In his opening address, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring lasting peace and stability across Zamfara.

“I would like to remind us of our collective obligations in this administration concerning the fight against insecurity,” he said.

“We have made significant progress and succeeded in restoring relative calm to most areas of the state. The terror of bandits has been crippled, unlike in previous years.”

The governor urged members of the council to remain proactive and accessible to their constituents and elected local government officials, while consistently providing status reports to the Commissioner for Security to enhance coordinated responses to emerging threats.