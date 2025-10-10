College alumni to unveil ₦250m legacy projects to mark 70th anniversary

The Old Boys Association of St. Joseph’s College, Ondo (SJCOBA) has announced plans to implement legacy projects worth N250 million as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the prestigious institution.

The association disclosed that the projects include the refurbishment of classrooms and other facilities in the college, provision of online learning facilities in core subjects, various welfare packages for students, staff, and the community, and an endowment fund of N50 million.

According to Nobilitas Olusola Akinniyi, President of the National Executive Council of the association, these programs are designed to leave a lasting impact as the college celebrates seven decades of academic excellence and moral discipline.

According to Akinniyi, the celebrations will also feature media engagements, official commissioning of various completed projects, sports competitions, interschool debates, anniversary lecture, citywide medical outreach, and a grand fundraising banquet. The celebrations will start on Monday, March 16th, and close with a thanksgiving mass on Sunday, March 22nd.

He explained that to raise the N250 million, the association has initiated a robust fundraising drive. This includes a mandatory contribution of N500,000 or more from each graduating set, individual contributions and pledges, corporate sponsorships, sales of branded merchandise, and crowd-funding among its vast alumni in Nigeria and abroad.

The leadership of the association further explained that the gesture reflects the usual tradition of St. Joseph’s alumni in giving back to their alma mater, while also ensuring that the jubilee leaves enduring benefits beyond the celebrations.

Founded in 1956, St. Joseph’s College, Ondo, has established its reputation as one of Nigeria’s premier secondary schools, producing distinguished leaders across various sectors, including politics, business, academia, and others.

The association has also unveiled an official 70th-anniversary logo to be deployed across print, digital, and social media platforms.

Akinniyi called on all alumni, stakeholders, and friends of the college to rally support for the milestone celebrations, emphasizing that every contribution counts towards making the Platinum Jubilee memorable.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Nobilitas Chief Yele Ogundipe, who is responsible for raising funds for the anniversary and ensuring its success, confirms his readiness to deliver on the mandate given to his committee.

Chief Ogundipe further urged members of the School’s alumni and interested members of the public to obtain more information on https://sjcondooba.ng.