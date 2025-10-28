Coleman projects N15trn revenue milestone

…as Tinubu, Governors, Ministers commission Africa’s largest Fibre Optic Cables Factory with 9 million cable capacity in Ogun

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Coleman Wires and Cables yesterday, said it is poised to become a N15 trillion ($10 billion) revenue enterprise, buoyed by sustained backing from the government, financial institutions, and key stakeholders.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, commissioned Africa’s largest fibre optic cable factory and the continent’s first reinforced plastic production line at Coleman Technical Industries Limited in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The event, which also marked the company’s 50th anniversary, drew top government officials, including Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, who represented Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Captains of industries.

Speaking, Oduwole described the new plant — with a production capacity of over nine million kilometres of fibre optic cables — as a strategic national asset that would boost Nigeria’s digital economy, create jobs, and strengthen the country’s competitiveness under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She said: “Every kilometre of fibre produced here strengthens the backbone of our digital economy — enabling broadband access, secure e-commerce, and modern public services.

“In a world where data is the new essential infrastructure, local capacity in fibre optics reduces import dependence, conserves foreign exchange, and positions Nigeria as a regional supplier under AfCFTA.”

Speaking, Managing Director/Chief Executive of Coleman, George Onafowokan, said over 50 per cent of the projected revenue would be derived from export repatriation, and export-generated revenue.

He said the company’s next major project is already on the horizon: a $100 million Fibre Optic Cable Drawing Tower, designed to deepen local content, reduce imports, promote exports with a competitive advantage, and position Nigeria as Africa’s hub for fibre optic technology.

For us at Coleman, we saw the future, long before the initiation of the 90,000km fibre optic initiative, adding that presently it has a capacity to produce fibre optic cable for the whole of sub-Saharan Africa with nine kilometer fiber Count in Sagamu and three million fiber count in Arepo factory.

Onafowokan said: “However, we must emphasise that the deliberate, collaborative and consistent implementation of government policies is vital to sustaining and scaling manufacturing in Nigeria.

“Cables account for up to 15 per cent of infrastructure spend globally, which means it is as important as cement and steel. “There is a great opportunity if we further enable the cable manufacturing industry; Nigeria can accelerate industrialisation, create jobs, and drive sustainable economic growth from within.

“With the continued support of government, financial institutions, and stakeholders here today, Coleman is on track to become a N15 trillion naira ($10 Billion) revenue enterprise, to be gotten from local and over 50percent from export repatriation and export-generated revenue.

“Our next major project is already on the horizon: a $100 million Fibre Optic Cable Drawing Tower, designed to deepen local content, reduce imports, promote exports with a competitive advantage, and position Nigeria as Africa’s hub for fibre optic technology.

“The Factory we are commissioning today is the single-handedly the Largest Fibre Optic Cable Factory by capacity and the First Fibre-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Manufacturing Factory in Africa today.

“From a modest 200 sqm factory in Idimu, which we expanded to 2,000 sqm, with no further expansion possible. In 2009, Coleman moved to Arepo, a 20,000 sqm plant that was later doubled to 40,000 sqm. By 2014, the first factory in Sagamu, which is now over 350,000sqm, the Sagamu facility, was commissioned.

Also speaking, Abiodun commended Coleman’s 50-year journey as a “story of faith, resilience, and innovation,” describing the company as a symbol of Ogun State’s industrial transformation.

“The commissioning of this factory marks a defining moment in our state and in Nigeria’s digital revolution.

“By producing fibre cables locally, we are not only bridging the digital divide but also creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, logistics, and ICT.”

On his part, Tijani emphasized the critical role of connectivity in driving national growth, revealing that the Federal Government’s plan to deploy 90,000 kilometres of fibre network nationwide will rely heavily on local manufacturers like Coleman.

“This is the only company in West Africa that manufactures fibre cables. There’s no alternative.

“We’re working with Coleman and its American partners to train 5,000 young Nigerians on fibre handling, splicing, and deployment — a key part of our national broadband plan”, he said.

Ambrose-Medebem who spoke on behalf of Sanwo-Olu, Ambrose-Medebem praised Coleman for its contribution to Nigeria’s industrial and digital growth, describing the expansion as “a resounding declaration that Africa’s digital revolution will be powered by solutions made on African soil.”