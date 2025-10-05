Cobhams gave me one of my first opportunities— Omawunmi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer Omawunmi shared how acclaimed producer Cobhams Asuquo played a pivotal role in her early career, providing one of her first significant breaks outside Idols West Africa. In a candid interview with Hip TV, she recounted the moment that changed her trajectory.

“The first time we met, he just called. I knew we met on the show, and he said, ‘Omawunmi, this is Cobhams Asuquo—you know he likes to funkify his name. There is a song I want you to do. It might not come out as anything for now, but let’s just go with it,’” she said.

Omawunmi revealed that she accepted the offer and recorded the song, which unexpectedly opened doors. “I did the song, and then the agency picked it. I became the brand ambassador for that product for two years,” she explained.

The opportunity also extended to live performances, as she got the chance to open for P-Square in four locations in 2007, giving her early exposure to large audiences.

Beyond the platform and exposure, Omawunmi emphasized the mentorship she received from Cobhams. “Cobhams taught me a lot of nuances when it comes to delivery and posture,” she said, noting that his guidance helped her refine her craft and navigate the music industry.

Reflecting on the experience, Omawunmi described it as a defining moment, crediting Cobhams for both the opportunity and the invaluable lessons that shaped her as an artist.