Coastal Highway: Stop Misinforming Nigerians  about demolition dispute, investors tell Umahi

Dave Umahi

Diaspora investors in WINHOMES Estate have accused the Minister of Works, David Umahi, of inappropriately dragging President Bola Tinubu’s name into the controversy surrounding the demolition of properties to pave way for the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The investors, in a press statement on Wednesday, faulted Umahi’s repeated references to the President in what they described as a “purely legal conflict” that should be determined by the courts.

“Repeatedly invoking the President’s name in this dispute is both inappropriate and damaging,” the group said. “Presenting a legal conflict as though it bears presidential endorsement erodes investor confidence, paints Nigeria as a country where executive interference trumps judicial independence, and sends the wrong signal to the international community.”

The statement, signed by Engr. Stella Okengwu, CEO of WINHOMES Global Services, accused the Minister of misleading Nigerians and the global community on the scale of demolition, the status of court proceedings, and the level of diaspora engagement.

They also debunked Umahi’s claim that the Federal Government had secured judgment in its favour, stressing that Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1063/25, filed before Justice Akintayo Aluko at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, remains pending. “No trial has commenced, no judgment has been delivered, and any suggestion otherwise is a reckless distortion,” the statement read.

They also cited MTN Africa’s televised warning against diverting the coastal highway through the estate, accusing the Ministry of ignoring expert advice and due process.

WINHOMES investors announced plans to convene a world press conference to present video evidence, financial records, and expert testimony.