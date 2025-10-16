Coalition expresses concerns over appointment of INEC chairman

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, young people under the Gen Z Coalition, has expressed concerns over the appointment of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by President, therefore demanded a town-hall meeting.

Speaking at a press conference held in Abuja, the group unequivocally stated and argued that there must be a shift from the usual pattern of appointing INEC chairman, national commissioners, and resident electoral commissioners.

The National Coordinator, Joseph Agama, explained that they are a movement made up of youth across the country and as a result of the discontent and distrust they have in the electoral process, therefore, they have decided to come up to speak for a change in the electoral process.

Agama said: “Many young people are disengaged because they don’t trust the process. And they don’t trust the process because they don’t trust the people leading INEC.

“If those appointments are made by someone with political interests, the system becomes easy to manipulate.

“We want a process that involves traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations and the Nigerian public.”

Meanwhile, according to him, more young people are being mobilized across the country to join the movement to demand for a change in the nation’s electoral system, which include a leadership of INEC that will restore confidence in the younger generation on the parameters of credible, transparent, fair and free elections.

Another speaker and member of the group, Virtue Utuk, called on President Tinubu to ensure his leadership is different from his predecessors, as she said “lead differently”, which is to come up with a new model of inclusion in his governance pattern.

“We demand a multi-stakeholder approach — one that includes civil society, traditional and religious leaders, and the people themselves.

“Our constitution gives the president the power of appointment, but democracy demands a spirit of inclusion.

“Mr President, we are the present and the future of Nigeria’s democracy. We want to trust the ballot. We want a system worthy of our faith.

“Credible elections are the lifeblood of democracy.

“History will judge the choices made today. Give us reason to trust, and this generation will transform apathy into action.”Utuk added.